The United States imposed sanctions against a Russian oligarch who is friends with Putin. The administration gave notice it was dropping the sanctions. A majority of senators, including 11 Republicans, voted to enforce the sanctions. The bill was filibustered, and enough Republican senators backed the filibuster to prevent the bill from being voted on. I can explain this by assuming that the Republican senators who supported the filibuster are afraid of Donald Trump, and that Trump is under Putin’s thumb. I prefer not to believe that. But what other explanation is there? I’m hoping a pro-Trump or pro-Republican letter writer can tell me.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield