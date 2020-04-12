“Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” is a well-known phrase in the United States Declaration of Independence. The phrase gives three examples of the “unalienable rights” which the Declaration says have been given to all humans by their creator, and which governments are created to protect.
The Declaration of Independence says we have the right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. It doesn’t say, "Only if you don’t have a health condition that may cause you to die within a year." It doesn’t rate your value as a human being against your right to life. So why are we discussing putting a number value on a person’s life when it comes to whether or not they "deserve" to have a life-saving piece of equipment?
Why aren’t we, as citizens of the United States of America, with years of protecting our freedoms, up in arms at this situation? Why aren’t we insisting that the federal government come up with a way to increase the production of any medical equipment necessary to protect us?
Where does the buck stop? If the United States isn’t looking to be a historical replica of what we saw during Hitler’s reign in Germany, then why would we even think of not caring for each person as though they were the most important person in the world with a right to live and pursue happiness for the rest of their natural life, no matter how long it takes?
Carol D. Westover, Tehachapi