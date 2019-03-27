I am writing this from Cabo San Lucas. It's lovely. Great weather and fine foods. But the most startling thing I noticed was how much building has been going on, mostly hotels, resorts and condos. There are more mansions, perched on the various hills. And in the marinas, plenty of yachts — big yachts, luxury yachts, a couple as big as the Staten Island Ferry. I knew this couldn't all be for the Mexican mafia. I learned much of the new splendor and opulence was for rich Americans. You have to hand it to Trump, bettering a Reagan motto: He's made it fun to be rich again. Fortunately, most of the recent tax breaks went to the rich so they could spend it in other lands. The saying here is Make Mexico Great Again. Thank you, Mr. President.
Meanwhile, back home, Trump's new budget is strong for munition makers. That's what we need — more tanks and aircraft carriers. What a waste it would be to spend it on infrastructure, education, medical care or the environment. And Trump is still high on his wall. The T-shirt makers here really appreciate it. One reads, "Smile. You're on the fun side of Trump's wall."
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield