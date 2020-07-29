I am in complete agreement with Otis Jennings and his well-written Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A chance to make things right," July 26). The time to “just shut up and dribble” is over.
I applaud the California State University system for making ethnic studies a requirement for graduation and agree with Jennings' proposal to make it a requirement in the Kern High School District as well.
I also am in agreement with his training proposals for the KHSD Police Department. Not only should our school police force be retrained, but how about our Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office as well?
The people that I have conversations with about issues of race are indifferent because they don’t know and it doesn’t affect their lives. For much of my life, I felt the same way, but then I read books like “The Souls of Black Folks” by W. E. B. Du Bois and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou and my perspective changed. How much sooner could that have happened if I had read those books in high school or college? It’s time for us to take these steps and get closer to our great country’s aspiration of “liberty and justice for all.”
Elden Miller, Bakersfield