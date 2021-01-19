What surprised me in Richard Tan's critique of our DA Cynthia Zimmer was his willful disregard for the truth ("OTHER VOICES: George Gascón took a courageous first step; it’s time to end excessive sentences," Jan. 11). If Tan or his hero, LA's DA George Gascón, do not agree with current laws, they should try to change them, instead of ignoring or not enforcing them. That is not a function of a DA. Just look at the mess that Gascón left in San Francisco — crime and drugs everywhere!
We need to be a law-abiding society to prevent anarchy and behavior that is harmful to the peace and safety in our daily lives. If "sentence enhancement" is a bad thing, change the law, not ignore it!
Additionally, Tan makes a claim, not supported by facts, but is his personal opinion. Making a statement that "police and prosecutors have an economic interest in keeping people behind bars as long as possible," without providing evidence to the fact, would not stand in any court. He should know that. Isn't he an attorney? It is just his liberal view, which is shown in his baseless comment that "people are fed up with racism and white supremacy in our criminal justice system." Additionally, he wants to release prisoners that have COVID into our streets. In neither case, he shows corroborating evidence supporting his statements. I see that, and I am not an attorney. He should know better.
Tan's attack on DA Zimmer is nothing but a bunch of hot air. Kern County enforces the law as best as it can, and we have a much safer community as a result. Let's see how well Gascón's policies work in making LA as lawless as San Francisco. Time will tell, Tan.
Lucas Dobrzanski, Bakersfield