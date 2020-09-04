Regarding the article on the new system for businesses reopening by Stacey Shepard, she quotes Supervisor Mike Maggard comparing businesses and complaining about the "arbitrariness" of it all ("Hair salons, malls and libraries can reopen Monday under new rules," Aug. 28). These are the same types of objections we heard from Ryan Alsop back in May.
I think that back then most citizens could understand that it did, in fact, make sense that one could enter a sandwich shop but not a flower shop (food is essential, flowers are not). Or that one could go into Lowe's but not an interior design business (plumbing and electrical repair supplies are essential, custom sofas are not).
Now in August, supposedly it is arbitrary that Walmart is open but churches are not. Once again, food is essential and counseling services do not require an interior congregational setting (and, no, the governor did not decide that Walmart was safe for children; he decided that the sale of food is essential).
I believe most would agree that cutting one's own hair is difficult, but that pretty much everyone can operate nail clippers and a file.
We tried mass openings once and saw the result. It makes sense not to repeat that mistake.
Joseph Santa Cruz, Bakersfield