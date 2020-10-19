A recent writer to the Opinion page attempted to yoke together reasonable alarm for a pandemic with an uncontrollable outbreak that doesn’t have an antidote/vaccine to date with the response to WWII and the publics alleged “fear” response. His argument simply doesn’t hold water.
Scientists have stated that herd immunity isn’t a viable strategy because it’s unknown how long protective immunity lasts, COVID-19 is more virulent than the flu, it is unknown what the reinfection rate is, what the peripheral long-term/lifelong illnesses are as byproducts of having had COVID-19 and the rampant community spread. In addition, one in five people who are asymptomatic and don’t present symptoms but are contagious.
There’s no known protective immunity from suffering with COVID-19 to date and herd immunity isn’t currently supported by scientific evidence. Additionally, 1,200-plus members of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, more that 2,000 scientists, researchers and health care professionals signed the John Snow Memorandum. Scientific American Magazine spoke to the bungled national response to this virus and took the unprecedented step to endorse Joe Biden, plus, the editors of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine sharply criticized this administration’s handling of the pandemic.
Things we can agree upon: supporting our health care system and first responders by not overwhelming the system. Let’s learn our lesson from history by taking necessary steps during this pandemic to minimize the longterm and far reaching effects from said pandemic. Collectively we want a thriving community in all aspects.
Jill Grover-West, Bakersfield