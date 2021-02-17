The opinion page has been filled for months with letters on backyard hens. Regardless of the author's position, the recurring theme is that the opposition is comprised of a small but rabid group, while the author's own viewpoint is embraced by the masses. I say place the matter on the ballot.
I am not in favor of backyard hens within the city limits. When we purchased our home, we had the option to live in an area where we and our neighbors could keep livestock. Instead, we chose a residential area where that was not permitted, and I do not appreciate those who would change the rules after the fact. That said, I am willing to accept a change if a majority of my fellow citizens actually vote to keep chickens in their backyard.
— Jerry Matthews, Bakersfield