I am writing in response to the article "Support for backyard hens in Bakersfield grows as advocates attempt for legalization within city limits" on Aug. 17. I live in the city and many years ago I had a pair of gray/white geese, a pair of mallard ducks and six chickens. They all had the run of the back part of my yard and the chickens slept in an old shed. I was able to share goose, duck and chicken eggs with friends and neighbors.
Contrary to popular belief, a rooster is not needed for hens to lay eggs. I can assure you that my yard was free of bugs, flies, snails, etc. The ducks and chickens ate any bug that moved. The neighbors would bring their kids by to see the birds and throw lettuce leaves and leftover veggies over the fence. Chickens will eat about most anything. I filled an old bathtub with water for the geese and ducks. The neighbors, the birds and I all lived in perfect harmony.
The proposed ordinance should not be so restrictive that it makes it very difficult for folks to comply. My hope is that with a reasonable ordinance allowing backyard chickens, we could all live in harmony again. Chickens are really a lot of fun, and the eggs are great!
Carol Lair, Bakersfield