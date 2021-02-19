The second impeachment trial of former President Trump in the Senate this past week resulted in the most bipartisan and overwhelming conviction of a president in U.S. history, albeit falling short of the two-thirds needed from the chamber to make it official. Seven Senate Republicans mustered the backbone to join the 50 Democrats to find Trump guilty of willfully and knowingly inciting an insurrection against our Capitol and our democracy. Most of the remaining 43 Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, concurred with the overwhelming evidence presented against Trump, but out of fear of Trump's rabid and violent base, they chose to use the constitutional "technicality" argument that a former president could not be impeached. This argument had already been completely refuted earlier in the trial.
At least McConnell showed a scintilla of conscience though when, after voting to acquit, he gave a blistering indictment of Trump's undeniable guilt of fabricating the "Big Lie" of a "rigged election" and methodically riling up his MAGA crowd to the point of actually inciting the Jan. 6 terrorist attack of the Capitol.
Perhaps the other congressional Republicans, seemingly petrified of Trump's base for both political reasons and out of personal safety concerns, might finally grow a spine like McConnell did, and admit that they perpetuated Trump's "Big Lie," and that President Biden clearly won by a landslide in objectionably the most secure election in our nation's history. Speaking that truth would go a long way in defusing the violent behavior of this delusional Trump crowd, and begin the healing of a broken nation.
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield