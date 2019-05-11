I don't know how people can categorically say that Monsignor Craig Harrison is innocent or guilty of what he has been accused. Do people that make these judgements have access to police reports and interviews? Do they know if the accusers are credible? I couldn't say that I know what any person on this earth is capable of just because they are a nice person. This reminds me of the Old West. Let the investigation play out. If he is being falsely accused, those people should be jailed and sued for libel or slander.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield