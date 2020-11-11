Beginning on Nov. 3, our family rode an emotional roller coaster while watching the presidential returns. Finally, early Saturday morning, Joe Biden was determined to be the president elect. Texts and emails started coming in from our sons and friends, and it seemed like a huge weight had been lifted from our shoulders.
Soon, many tens of thousands of elated people from all walks of life and all colors and creeds began celebrating, dancing and singing in the streets of cities across America. No looting, fires, tear gas or armed extremists were in evidence; displays of patriotism and joy that had not been witnessed in years. In our opinion, we had just been liberated from four years of punitive leadership. Many foreign leaders joined the celebration with congratulatory notes and salutations. Suddenly, those of us who had voted for Biden found new hope for our country.
But what about the 71 million who voted for President Trump? Obviously, their views and values are important to them. We have friends and relatives who supported the president. They, along with millions of others, are intelligent and caring people with differing hopes and ideas, but are proud Americans and patriots, too.
How do we proceed? We are now at a crossroads in our nation’s history. Instead of butting heads and expanding our differences, we must start having meaningful, fruitful discussions on how to bridge this divide and begin a healing process. With compromises from each side, it can be done.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield