My wife and I returned to town Friday, after being away just two days, to find that most, if not all, stores in town have run out of toilet paper. Really? It is amazing how easily the media can work people into a frenzy, in order to boost their ratings.
The CDC estimated the 2018-2019 flu season was accountable for 42.9 million illnesses, 647,000 hospitalizations and 61,200 deaths, and we did not run out of toilet paper. So, be cautious, take a deep breath and get a grip.
Ernie Bentley, Bakersfield