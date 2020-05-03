Using this pandemic and its effect on our communities and businesses is a lousy reason to halt any regulations, taxes or fees without specific justifications ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Halt new regulations, taxes, fees to revitalize economy, give businesses ability to succeed," April 28). Our state and local governments require income which comes from these assorted assets. Without this income, California would not be in the position to respond to this economic and health emergency in the way it has.
Spinning generalities is simply wrong, obfuscating the real agenda here, which is deregulation. If any of our elected officials see particular reasons for temporarily implementing a moratorium on any regulations, etc., let them cite the regulation, why it should be paused or what part should be paused, and how it would specifically affect a change caused by this pandemic. Coffers need to be replenished, in part, for the next “rainy” day, and that won’t happen by arbitrarily cutting regulations, taxes, or fees. Some businesses have already benefitted in ways in which to reopen, hire and recoup.
Remember, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. Regulations, taxes and fees have not changed that. We lead in many ways. Let’s not contribute negatively to our environment and economy by arbitrarily reducing those “rules” that keep us moving forward.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield