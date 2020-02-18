I'm a law abiding, perfectly peaceful, gun owner. I see no reason I can't possess a 50 caliber machine gun, howitzer, rocket launcher, hand grenades, land mines or a mini nuclear device. Restricting these weapons is an abridgment of my freedom. Ridiculous? Yes.
Perhaps we need a new Second Amendment to the Constitution. The present one states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
The Second Amendment is ambiguous, since a well-regulated militia and arms are not adequately defined. The Founding Fathers lived at a time when arms consisted primarily of muzzle-loading muskets and crude mortars. They had no concept of our modern weapons.
The safety of our schoolchildren and the general population deserves a more sane approach to the problem, similar to what has been done successfully in other developed countries such as Australia and Japan.
Midterm elections have started the process of getting rid of the obsequious toadies by electing more reasonable people to office, especially women, who are interested in the safety and welfare of the population rather than giving more money and tax breaks to the wealthy. And in the coming election, millions of students will become eligible to vote and their impact will be loud and clear.
David Keranen, Bakersfield