This is regard to recent articles about backyard chickens ("Bakersfield City Council votes to allow backyard hens for most homeowners," Sept. 24 and "Lawsuit prompts Bakersfield City Council to halt implementation of backyard hen ordinance,” Nov. 18).
Being a Future Farmers of America alum, I believe that this law should be implemented into our local law. This law would allow for students to rightfully own chickens and learn about agriculture. Agriculture is vital to us and affects us all, especially us in Bakersfield, which has a strong history in agriculture and is a part of the most prolific agriculture area in the United States. We must continue to promote agriculture in our city to create more educated consumers. Allowing homeowners to raise chickens to be used to allow those who do not have access to farms or ranches, to experience and gain knowledge about raising livestock.
I am in favor of this law to allow homeowners to raise chickens within the city limits. Having some knowledge about agriculture is essential for us all. I hope people become more a part of the agricultural industry that surrounds this city and grow an appreciation for those who work in the industry as I have.
Mason Rankins, Bakersfield