I take exception to the final statement of this Sunday’s editorial: “Kern County leaders must use this lockdown ‘time out’ to plan a new future for the region” (“OUR VIEW: Kern leaders: Form ‘economic recovery’ task force,” April 26).
This is not the function of our local government as it does not possess a crystal ball that sees into the future. The optimum solution is for all government to get out of the way and let free enterprise decide the future. There was a good article in the Wall Street Journal titled “Bring back Laissez Faire capitalism” and why it is time for a radical solution equal to the need.
“Washington and the states have ordered a bare-bones economy. It’s time for them to give back with bare-bones government.”
Jim Hansen, Bakersfield