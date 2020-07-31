I have been a Republican for most of my life. I am now 75-years-old. I cannot see how Republicans can sit there in Congress and not see what is happening in our country.
They have been backing a president who has done everything he could think of to test them and their appreciation of the Constitution of the United States, but still they just sit there and do nothing. How can they continue to do that? Doesn’t it make them sick? I would have to take stomach medicine every day just to keep going and showing up where they are.
When are they going to act? After the military decides to go to war with the Department of Homeland Security on our own land? Why do they continue to let this president try to divide this country? Are we the United States of America, or what?
I will no longer support any Republican who will not stand up on their own two feet and do the right thing. All of them are going to have to seek reelection some time in the future, and all I see is grim hope for them when that time comes. I only hope a lot of the smarter people in our country feel the same and we can vote them all out. I don’t feel like I’m a stupid man as I have a bachelor's degree in pharmacy, although I am presently retired.
I’m writing in hopes that more might read this and finally man/woman up and do what is right for our country. President Trump is not "making America great again" in my book. He has lost all my hope in the future should he be reelected. I believe in the Second Amendment, and I sincerely hope someone in the Democrats can see that and act like they belong in the United States too. It’s been too long since we have had people on the other side of the aisle mellow down and just enforce all the gun laws that are already on the books.
Roger Oswald, Bakersfield