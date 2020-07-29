I do not think these recently reopened businesses are the problem with our alarming increase in COVID-19. The true problem is groups gathering to socialize. They are putting their personal agendas above the health of the community.
I am saddened that businesses have to close once again after having spent a lot of money to reopen with social distancing, installing Plexiglas, decreasing their intake in half, increased sanitization, wearing masks, following health rules, etc. This is a devastating income of loss to so many people.
From the very beginning of this pandemic, it has been emphasized to not gather in groups of more than 10. But we see so many people gathering in large groups for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. Businesses are shut down, but not irresponsible gatherings? Are the needs of a personal agenda more important than causing businesses to close down? The chance of passing this virus to others is alarming. Please stay home, stay safe and let our businesses open again.
Darlene Rhoades, Bakersfield