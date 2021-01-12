As I watch the chaos at the Capitol, I was thinking back to when my son was in sixth grade (he is now almost 30). He ran for vice-president of the student body at his elementary school. All the students were running for different positions and they made signs, did campaign speeches, etc. When the election was over, the votes would be counted. The principal would gather all candidates before announcing the winners. He congratulated those who won and consoled those who did not win. Some students cried or were disappointed, but, nonetheless, they congratulated the ones who won.
It’s too bad the man in the White House could not act as mature as these 11- to 12-year-olds. My son did not win. We went out for ice cream.
Sonia Mcclure, Bakersfield