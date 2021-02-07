As the mama bird to a gaggle of small children, I have had to reckon with some very deep and challenging questions from my four little ones during the past year. Being a vessel for anxieties, an interpreter of maladies, a magnet that helps train the moral compass — these are all duties that come with the job description.
Why do we wear masks? Why do we wait for votes to be recounted? Why do we speak up against injustice? The Golden Rule is the only truthful answer: we do unto others as we want them to do to us.
This spirit is what motivated my kids to write letters and film video testimonies about the joys of backyard hen stewardship. We already live in an "average" home in town that happens to be zoned county, not city. But, for my kids it was simple, “My friends should have the same freedoms we have.”
Now, I am struggling to explain to my children why the Bakersfield City Council voted to rescind a well researched, community-minded ordinance after the filing of an anonymous lawsuit. What are you teaching our children, city council? From where I sit, a lesson in community welfare just became a lesson in the economics of politics.
Katie Rose Lewis, Bakersfield