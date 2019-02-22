Are you kidding me? Why are you after Huntington Beach ("Mathews: Surf City is the anti-California," Feb. 17)? Have you ever been here? Do you live here? Have you lived here? And that Huntington Beach is 63 percent non-Hispanic has anything to do with skinheads — have you not heard of Nazi Low Riders, white and Mexican skinheads?
Back to the 63 percent doesn't that include Asians, African Americans, mixed races, etc.
Please if you are not from here, you don't know the place. Bless Huntington Beach forever.
Andrissa Dominguez, Huntington Beach