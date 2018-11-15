With failure of Measure N, Bakersfield leaders needs to do what they should have done much earlier: commit to the use of leadership and management tools that (1) eliminate waste and (2) continuously improve systems and processes to maximize productivity and lower operational costs.
These two priorities are the principal purposes of a quality management discipline called "Lean Six Sigma," a commitment Kern County has already begun, not to mention other public and private entities throughout the world.
It's my understanding one city department has recently committed to this form of quality management and its best practices — a clear example of leadership that needs to be emulated by other city departments.
It works. Just ask Kern County CAO Ryan Alsop who has documented such success under his leadership on the county’s website. This leadership will help offset the county’s loss of its own sales tax measure.
Such a momentous and innovative effort should not immediately be the initial step for the city to take. Instead, small pilot projects should be initiated in key departments, including the one already underway, to test the concept, build staff confidence in this solution and then build on these initial pilot successes.
No one can promise that any system will create dollars to increase funding for 100 additional law enforcement officers. However, Lean Six Sigma is within the realm of possibility and long overdue in the city.
John Pryor, Bakersfield