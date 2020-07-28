Here we are, closed again, and for an indefinite period this time. It wasn't necessary, either.
We weren't entitled to anything other than to embrace wearing a mask correctly and limiting public outings to grocery stores and medical centers for a period of time. All it entailed was a commitment to being a good citizen. That is to say, care about not only yourself, but others outside your immediate circle.
We couldn't make that happen. The disrespect I personally witnessed in stores and gyms toward employees and fellow clientele was self centered. Had most of our public figures seized the moment when it was new and modeled proper mask wearing or trips to the store without the entire family, we probably would have headed this off at the pass. Had there been a true concern for their constituents, these people would have been a regular, active and higher profile locally. Had they asked any grocery store checker or gym employee how they struggled to get shoppers and members to comply, they would have heard that their presence, modeling and interaction was much needed and desired.
We were let down not by everyone, but most of our public figures. I think we might remember how much we were cared for, that our safety mattered to these people. Most of what we saw was what was wrong and leadership not setting an example. People respond positively to visible examples by those whom they elect.
Deborah Neumann, Bakersfield