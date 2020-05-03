Throughout our history there are many examples of compelling, well crafted and inspiring language from our leaders. Many of these speeches or writings are ingrained in our memories. We learned them in school. We recall and recite them when we have something to celebrate and when we need to be uplifted and reassured. The leaders we admire have the ability to speak to us in language that is articulate and inspirational.
President Trump spoke from the Oval Office about his directive to keep meat processing plants open and the concerns from workers about their safety. His words were: “They’re going to be very careful, they are, as to who’s going into the plant. And the quarantine’s going to be very strong. And we’re going to make people better when they have a problem.”
Another example of our president's pitiful ability to speak to the moment, let alone craft a cogent and understandable response. We should not be surprised that the Trump administration is in such chaos. Cogent and understandable are not hallmarks of our president’s leadership. We, the people of the United States of America, deserve much better than this.
David George, Bakersfield