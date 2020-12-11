Rep. Kevin McCarthy has officially held the position of "leader" since 2014. But during the last four years, McCarthy has shown he is incapable of leading anything. In fact, his cowardice to stand up and "lead" when the moment arose multiple times shows what a failed "leader" he truly is. He will brag endless how he stands for the flag and how he honors the Constitution — except if they get in his way of accruing more power.
It's no secret McCarthy wants to be Speaker of the House and is more than willing to trash the Constitution and count as many Skittles as it takes to get there. Worse, today he still refuses to denounce insane conspiracy theories and recognize the winner of the presidential election.
It is sad, embarrassing and a reflection on his real self-serving priorities. If this is what we call a leader, I hope we get a new one soon.
Daniel Sigel, Bakersfield