The president is acting very presidential these days, unlike initially when he indicated the coronavirus was a political ploy by the Democrats and a hoax. His concern about the financial market was apparently more important than informing us about the dangers of the virus. While not consulting experts at that time, he told members of his club that any danger would pass by April 1.
What followed is the swift spread of the disease and flaws in the test design, which meant delays in testing. Tests offered in the U.S. have been refused even though there is a massive shortage of them. Nurses are in dire need of gowns and masks, protective gear. If we don’t have medical workers, who will care for the sick?
Obviously we are ill prepared for this unseen enemy. The Trump administration slashed funding for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its infectious disease research. For 2020, Trump proposed cutting the CDC budget by $1.3 billion.
Now Trump is saying he knew it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic! Had he been upfront at the outset, might the pandemic be less severe?
Ann Silver, Bakersfield