Today, the Bakersfield City Council will hold a re-vote in apparent efforts to repeal its passed ordinance allowing backyard hens on residential properties ("City Council to consider repealing hen ordinances on Wednesday," Jan. 31). This is in response to a threatened lawsuit by an anonymous group claiming that the city did not do its due diligence in having an expensive environmental impact study done prior to passing the ordinance.
Dozens of cities in California have approved backyard chicken ownership, and none that I could find underwent the environmental study upon which the lawsuit is based — instead, they appear to have relied on the common sense waiver. That's what Bakersfield has done as well, and with 35 other cities having set this legislative precedent, why now does our City Council allow a lawsuit to subvert the majority voice of those who spoke or wrote council members concerning this issue during the first vote?
We need our City Council to back its decisions and refuse to buckle under the pressure of an anonymous few. If it's about cost to the city, the council should remember that many of us have made monetary investments in preparation to have backyard chicken, and my personal bill for building a coop and readying the area sits right around $1,000. Many have spend more. Small claims court is an option in suing to recoup our costs if this re-vote does not approve the ordinance, and that will potentially cost the city more than the lawsuit.
Please contact your council member and let them know that lawsuits should not destroy the legislative process.
Brian Taylor, Bakersfield