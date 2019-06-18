Interesting letter in Monday's paper from a reader who longs "for a return to ethical and moral leadership" ("Letter to the Editor: Trump's declaration," June 17). It seems to me ethical and moral leadership has been lacking in this country for a very long time, nationally and statewide. Since Trump was elected, the news media reports constantly on his lack thereof, so he is always "front and center." However, I don't recall either of the Clintons being so ethical and moral. How about Obama and other presidents? How about all those running in the 2020 election? The last moral and ethical president may have been George Washington or Abraham Lincoln.
Wendy Mills, Bakersfield