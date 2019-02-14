A frequent letter writer bragged in Saturday's paper about his Trump and the Republicans' tax bill that saved him $1,265 ("Letter to the Editor: Many thanks to Trump and the Republican tax bill," Feb. 9). He also assailed two news outlets for supposedly claiming that the tax bill would only benefit the rich.
I'd like to challenge that assertion and also draw some conclusions about the provisions of the tax bill that would result in his large refund.
First, since all brackets were reduced, nearly everyone will receive some benefit. The difference, however, between my bracket and its savings, compared with someone making high six figure or higher annual income, is enormous. Add in the elimination of estate taxes on the wealthiest of all Americans, and the insult is complete. This was undoubtedly Trump's number one intention, even exceeding his wall. He and his family of crooks will personally benefit by an astounding figure, and I suspect, if he ever gets around to revealing his very suspicious tax returns, we'll learn that he's been able to avoid paying any significant amounts through some legal or questionable loopholes. I'd also recommend that my right-leaning friends do an assessment of the accumulating deficit, which they seem to always scream about when Democrats are in control, but don't breathe a word about when their brethren are in charge. Ultimate hypocrisy.
The one provision in the tax bill that would generate a large refund is the doubling of the child tax credit, which further exacerbates a problem the earth must face: that is, that the carrying capacity of this planet is not infinite, and we need to develop ways of controlling population growth, before it inevitably leads to famine, wars and other means of unintentional and tragic population control. Discouraging unwanted pregnancies and overly large families would seem to be a viable place to start.
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi