A recent opinion letter is embarrassingly limited in factual information ("Letter to the Editor: California fires," Sept. 14). It simplistically attributes causes of the forest fires to limited logging and limited controlled burning while conveniently ignoring drought conditions, beetle infestation and climate change. He then attempts to lay the blame on the Democrat leadership, ignoring the fact that of the 33 million acres of forest in California, 57 percent is owned and managed by federal agencies (Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management), 40 percent is privately owned and a minuscule 3 percent is controlled by state and local government. The writer's “opinion” is overtly wrong, intentionally misleading and characteristically naive.
David H. Ost, Bakersfield