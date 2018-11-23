Last month, an important conservation program expired because Congress failed to act to reauthorize continued funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a 56-year-old conservation program established by Congress to preserve our natural resources while providing recreational opportunities for our visitors and citizens.
In California alone, outdoor recreation provides $92 billion in consumer spending. This, coupled with $30.4 billion in wages and salaries, not only are we protecting our natural resources, but also providing a secure living for those who spearhead our important conservation.
Unfortunately, Congress has failed to renew this program before its expiration on Sept. 30. We need Congress to act to permanently renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund so that this funding source can be maintained to continue its crucial funding work without any impact to taxpayers.
Join with me in urging our Rep. Kevin McCarthy to support the permanent reinstatement of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to protect our outdoor way of life and the contributions outdoor recreation make to our economy as well as to preserve our natural resources.
Ernesto Echeverria, Bakersfield