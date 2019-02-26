One would think that the charges against actor Jussie Smollett of faking an attack on him by Trump supporters would prompt self-reflection by the "Hate Trump" crowd. Wrong.
Instead, they are shamelessly making excuses for Smollett by saying Trump made him do it.
That is understandable, considering the debacle involving Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the phony Russian collusion probe and the rush to judgment against the Catholic boys from Covington, Ky., which left them reeking of double standards, false narratives and bigotry.
The smearing of Trump supporters is laughable in light of the hate crimes that have been perpetrated by leftist radicals like the Antifa thugs and perhaps the coward who brutally attacked a recruiter for a conservative group recently at UC Berkeley. So much for tolerance.
If Trump is guilty of anything, it's his successes from policies that have benefited many Americans, including an appreciative audience celebrating Black History Month at the White House. No wonder the Democrats, according to talk show host Laura Ingraham, have gone from hope and change to hate and rage, thanks to a "dark, pessimistic, ominous view of the world."
Now some race-obsessed Democrats are pushing for reparations for slavery, which Rachel Lu, a philosophy instructor at a Catholic university, once wrote in a brilliant essay is a dangerous call to victimhood. The best repudiation of those sins, she argues, is to regard black Americans not as an underclass or protectorate, "but rather as full-fledged citizens of our nation."
Trump is doing just that.
Joel Torczon, Bakersfield