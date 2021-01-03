A recent letter writer chastised law enforcement officials for not enforcing the governor's COVID-19 restrictions, specifically the Riverside County Sheriff and possibly our Donny Youngblood as well ("Letter to the Editor: Political display," Dec. 30). He stated it is the role of law enforcement to enforce the law, whether it is popular or not and not demonstrate their political beliefs. Agree or not, one should show respect for the office.
So I have a question, couldn't the same be said for our governor showing his lack of respect for the president and federal laws when it comes to open borders? Why are we classified as a "sanctuary state" where laws are ignored?
While the writer may be correct about the sheriff, the bigger picture is clearly about California vs. the U.S., and one thing we can agree on is showing a lack of respect for the higher office certainly has its consequences.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield