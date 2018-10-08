Is there anything more depressing than a lovelorn country western song? Yes, the lack of citizens showing an interest in politics as described in Bob Price's front-page article in the Sunday Californian. He went to Bakersfield College to lead a discussion of state and local ballot measures. Another purpose of the gathering was to register students to vote. Four librarians, two students and a reporter from the Renegade Rip attended.
I find this disheartening. An informed and engaged electorate is at the center of democracy, yet government and civic education are not part of the curriculum in many states. Is that the problem, or are we too apathetic to be informed voters? Even worse, do we feel totally helpless until we are ignited by one cause or another and become "the mob"?
Virginia Dallas-Dull, Bakersfield