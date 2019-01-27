I was somewhat troubled this past weekend after reviewing The Californian’s lengthy articles about the new administration of the Kern County District Attorney’s office ("DA dismisses allegations of retaliation against prosecutors who supported her opponent in election," Jan. 20; "ROBERT PRICE: Jagels' presence sure to embolden Zimmer's legislative sword," Jan. 20). It has taken me a few days to sort out the basis for those troubled feelings.
I worked for the District Attorney’s office for over 29 years. I often worked under supervisors who were younger and less experienced than I was. I sometimes was given assignments that I did not particularly relish. It would never have dawned on me to go to the press to complain. Many of us who worked for Mr. Jagels and Mrs. Green felt our loyalty was to the office, to the law and to the elected District Attorney. Our personal desires had to take a back seat to those loyalties.
The elected District Attorney is now Mrs. Zimmer. One might expect employees to show some loyalty to that elected officer. Lawyers often seek guidance by consulting the accumulated wisdom of the years found in more than a century’s worth of law books. Perhaps some deputy district attorneys would benefit by seeking wisdom in an even older book by consulting the Book of Proverbs, Chapter 11, Verse 29, which teaches us, “He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.”
C. M. Starr II, Bakersfield