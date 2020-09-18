Regarding the Bakersfield Police Department officer's response to loud music from an impromptu jam session in the park, the kids probably thought when the officer stopped and came up to them, "Well there goes our instruments to be taken as evidence" ("A reason to smile: BPD's response to loud music call leads to impromptu jam session with teens," Aug. 22). But the officer picked up their bass guitar and played with them. This is something they will never forget. As for the complainers, get some earplugs. Why do some people take joy out of everything?
Irene Gorman, Bakersfield