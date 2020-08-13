While we all appreciate Lois Henry's fine article on the soon to be constructed Kern River Bike Path seven mile extension project, it is unfortunate Henry did not mention the hard work Supervisor David Couch did in shepherding this project for seven years ("LOIS HENRY: Kern River bike path extension to start this month," Aug. 10). Yes, one could say one year for each mile.
As a former staffer of Couch (two times), I watched him patiently wade through all the environmental and right of way hoops to get this project finally out to construction.
Supervisor Couch cut his teeth on water matters facing the city of Bakersfield and Kern County as well the importance and orderly development of the Kern River Parkway while being a productive member of the Bakersfield City Water Board and City Water Resources Committee. I should know. I sat right next to him.
Thank you, Supervisor Couch, for helping Kern County grow up healthy, not just big.
Mark C. Salvaggio, Bakersfield