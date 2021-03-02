I would like to thank Mayor Dave Noerr for his common sense approach to energy in Kern County ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kern’s oil industry is vital for all Californians," Feb. 28). I remember when the Greenpeace balloon came to town. I am glad he was there to try and communicate in a nice way what they just don’t seem to understand.
I might not agree with much that Gov. Gavin Newsom does, but I am glad that he was willing to listen to Noerr and that the mayor was polite and thoughtful and offered to be a resource.
These are tough economic times, and there is a lot of rhetoric out there. Glad to see one politician talking straight.
— Landon Bland, Bakersfield