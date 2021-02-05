Kern County has stepped up to the plate during this pandemic. Both the Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Kern County Library system have rallied well to serve county residents.
I received my COVID vaccine at the fairgrounds last week, and from check-in to the 15 minute post-vaccine monitoring period, everything worked like a well-oiled machine.
I learned that employees from multiple county agencies came together to volunteer in this effort. Nurses from as far away as Florida also came to help out. Everyone I encountered was efficient, cheerful and thorough in completing their designated task. There were no lines and no waiting. Individual attention was given and the whole process from start to finish took about half an hour.
Another example of exemplary service is by the Kern County Library system. Books can be requested online and held at several branch locations for convenient pickup. There is a broad selection of books and other media available for check out, with automatic renewal on most items. Library staff is efficient and courteous and books are sanitized and bagged for our safety.
How these agencies have rallied to meet the needs of county residents during these challenging times serves as a model for what can be accomplished when we all work together for the common good.
Joan Behrick, Bakersfield