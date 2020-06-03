There are important characteristics that cyclists (bike people, if you prefer) most always share: a love of adventure, a strong whiff of self-sufficiency (self-reliance), a strong desire for good healthy exercise, a love of nature and the outdoors, and tendencies to 1) waste less, 2) pay less attention to money, 3) not worry about impressing others and 4) seek the humble pleasures of life. Take all of this and you find yourself good hearted people.
Here in Bakersfield, we are blessed with a beautiful bike path that spans from busy streets of downtown to the deserted outskirts near Enos Lane. Thanks to COVID-19, I have been forced to trade my gym enthusiast lifestyle for that of a back on the saddle road bike junkie. Every day, for almost three months now, I’ve geared up, clipped in and pedaled a good 18 miles. Social distancing at its finest, aside from the occasional passerby head nod or finger wave.
However, unfortunate circumstances have taught me one thing — the “bike people” in this town, young or old, newbies or experienced, are full of generosity. For example, Steve Rhodes and his daughter, Kelsey, who stopped to help me fix my flat tire while giving me a lesson on how to do so. Or “Biker Bill“ Elrich, who forbid me to ride solo after noticing a dangerous bulge on my back wheel. He insisted we ride 10 miles back to his house, where he put a new wheel on and lubed up my dusty old chain, in addition to the bike 101 conversation along the way. Thank you to these two gentleman and the many more riding out there I’ve yet to officially meet. I see you out there.
I teach my first graders about the givers and the takers, and how it’s always better to give rather than receive. I am reminding you all of this lesson. Be kind always, and kindness will be returned to you. I practice that in my own personal life and truly believe in its power. It exists out on the bike path with the bike people, and within us all.
Jolie Brouttier, Bakersfield