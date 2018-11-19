I agree with a recent letter writer who said A driver who was under the influence when he killed a mother and her unborn child was given a light sentence (“Letter to the Editor: Driving under the influence sentences,” Nov. 7). However, it is legal for a mother to kill her unborn child since abortion is a right.
In the western world, it is now lawful to kill under many circumstances. For instance, in Canada, a law is being passed that will give young children the right to request assisted suicide without their parent’s knowledge.
At what point will the madness end?
Rachel Kennedy, Bakersfield