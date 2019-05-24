In his latest column, Mr. Jesse Aguilar, who serves on the Board of Directors of the California Teachers Association, a union, states the Kern High School District lacks teacher diversity ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Lack of teacher diversity hurts our students," May 18).
He states teachers of color have the personal experience to guide students in our high schools. Thankfully he does not propose classes made up of black teachers and black students. He points out the KHSD needs more diversity in its teachers, which I agree with to a point.
In 2018 the district had 271 open positions and those hired were 67.7 percent white (183), 24.4 percent Latino (66) and only 4.4 percent (12) black. He does not state the percentage of each group that applied for these positions. He leaves the question who were the 3.5 percent (10) of teachers hired?
How many of the 271 were hired by KHSD because of their higher qualifications over others? Higher diversity has its fine points, but as a parent would you prefer teachers with the highest qualifications in the classrooms or based on their color?
What KHSD really needs is classes to teach parents of all background how to lead their children in their search for higher education. This is lacking as each year goes by.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield