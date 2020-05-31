Wednesday’s Californian featured the story “Rep. McCarthy pulls support for California candidate over posts.” Posts on Facebook and Twitter accounts of Central California congressional candidate Ted Howze refer to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and Democrat Hillary Clinton in derogatory manners.
On Monday, McCarthy formally withdrew his backing of Howze, his spokesman saying, “In light of Mr. Howze’s disappointing comments, Leader McCarthy has withdrawn his endorsement. As the Leader has previously stated, hateful rhetoric has no place within the Republican Party.”
Gosh! That had to take a lot of personal courage! Disavowing hateful remarks by a fellow party member. Now that the first baby step of courage and integrity has been taken, I recommend Kevin take the logical next step. On his next one-to-one meeting with the current president, look him straight in the eye and courageously say, “Uh, Mr. President...about your Facebook and Twitter posts.”
Larry M. Holochwost, Bakersfield