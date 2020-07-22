Stacey Shepherd’s front-page story on putting water back in the Kern River was a good one (“New petition demands water be put back in Kern River in Bakersfield,” July 19). In one sentence, the first paragraph was written well enough so that even a first-time Bakersfield Californian reader can get up to speed on the local water wars, then if they want to learn more quickly, they can follow Lois Henry.
Years ago, perhaps the biggest legal fight over water was over just who owned the water in part of the Kern River Canyon. George Nikkel (whose father-in-law was Kings County land baron Sumner Peck) claimed in court that since he owned the land on one side of the Kern River, and also owned the land on the other side of the Kern River, he owned the water, too.
With the help of attorney Ralph Wegis and others, he won his lawsuit, and by doing so, rewrote part of California water laws.
Could Nikkel then have claimed, “This part of the Kern River from here to here is mine, and I say, ‘NO TRESPASSING and NO SWIMMING!’?” It’s nice to think it could have happened. Maybe the 300-plus people would not have drowned in the Killer Kern.
Let’s get water back in the Kern River, and keep it safe, like when they used to have a real beach — at Beach Park.
Matthew Clinton Jett, Oildale