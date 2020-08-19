I read the article in Friday’s Californian ("Tahoe is being thrashed") and could not help but see Lake Isabella and the Kern River in everything that was written. We are having literally thousands of people camping around the lake and along the river every weekend. These campers have absolutely zero respect for those of us who live here, for the environment or for those who may come after them.
They pack in so tightly that their tents are set up literally inches apart; their vehicles are parked in such a haphazard way that it would be impossible for any emergency services to provide aid. They go to the bathroom wherever they want and leave their excrement and toilet paper on the ground (it should actually be buried at least 6 inches deep). They also build campfires where none are permitted which places the entire area in jeopardy of another wildfire. When they leave, it is shocking to see what they leave behind — unusable tents, broken chairs, trash (some in bags and some not), bottles, cans, broken glass (glass is prohibited in this area) and everything else they brought with them. I guess they have never heard the saying “pack it in; pack it out.”
We have two groups of volunteers who try very hard to clean up after these campers. What they find is disgusting and has caused them to rethink their dedication to this effort.
It is my wish that the camp hosts would do a better job of monitoring the campgrounds. For those areas without camp hosts, the responsible agency needs to also do a better job of monitoring the areas under their jurisdictions. If campers need to be removed because they refuse to abide by the rules, then remove them. I realize this will be very difficult but everyone who wants to go camping should be aware of the rules and should abide by them.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella