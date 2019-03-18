I read Jeff Heinle’s opinion piece ("Oildale deserves better," March 16), and even though it was about Oildale, you could have substituted Kern River Valley in nearly every instance where Oildale was written.
The Kern River Valley is an unincorporated area of Kern County and has seen the exact same problems described in this piece. Homelessness, crime and drugs are also rampant on our streets. No one’s home or automobile is safe from those who believe it is OK to take whatever they want. When the culprits are arrested and taken to Bakersfield for booking, they are back out on the streets within hours, regardless of how many other times they have been arrested or how many outstanding warrants they have. The same individuals are reported on the weekly Sheriff’s Report, sometimes being arrested several times during the week.
These problems have simply got to be addressed. Local residents who follow the letter of the law are victims but do not know how to proceed. Limited law enforcement in the Kern River Valley lengthens response times to crimes in progress. Absentee owners who do not care for their properties are adding to the problems. Squatters enter the homes of absentee owners and do significant damage. At some point, abandoned properties simply must be demolished because they are uninhabitable due to code violations. If all of the abandoned homes and other buildings were demolished, there would be no place for these criminals to hide.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella