Retired Teacher Week from Nov. 3 to 9 is the time when the 1,053 members of the Kern Division California Retired Teachers Organization look back on our accomplishments. We are the fourth largest in the state, but our many projects show that our community commitment did not end with retirement. Although most of us hail from blue-collar roots, the Kern Division this year awarded 37 new-teacher grants totaling $12,800 and 12 college scholarships totaling $42,000. In addition, we collected $3,875 for the Salvation Army as volunteer bell ringers.
This year members donated their spare change to help reforest Panorama Vista Preserve and the Sequoia National Forest, contributed boxes of toiletries, cleaning supplies and books for women’s and men’s shelters, gave Christmas presents to the Bakersfield Police Department’s Drive for Seniors, contributed to the Ronald McDonald House and collected and delivered commodities to Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield student food banks. We also volunteered our time. All 180 of us combined our hours for the year, and we were surprised to see that its equivalent value was $1,920,000. Members of the Kern Division California Retired Teachers Organization are proud to contribute to the community.
Gilbert Gia, Bakersfield