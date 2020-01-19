It is ridiculous to expect Kern County to reduce oil and gas production without substituting another means for workers to sustain their families.
Seeing how alternative energy needs some serious pioneering, that appears to be an obvious choice for development. Vertical farming and clean meat manufacturing are on the horizon. We need to be ready for that and be leaders. Bakersfield could develop its film and music industry, given it has quite a bit to offer. Tourism should be developed. Kern County is host to a significant growing aviation and space industry, and with the development of a casino at the base of the Grapevine, there's adult gaming. With pending changes to health care, why not pre-position Kern County as a business hub for universal health care services? Such a system is coming.
Unfortunately, Bakersfield has such a strong conservative leaning, it may be devastated. By resisting change, Bakersfield could turn into the failed rust belt of the west.
Why? Kern County relies on oil and agriculture, but both industries are imperiled by change. Oil by renewable energy, and agriculture by new methods in farming and ranching, as well as automation.
If the county fights change instead of embracing it and positioning itself, it will collapse upon itself, and those who vehemently defend the status quo will find themselves destitute and left behind, in a city of rusted hulks and crumbling homes which nobody will buy.
The handwriting is on the wall.
Marshall Neal, Guadalupe