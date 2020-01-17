The holiday season is over, which means it's back to school for students at Bakersfield College. Those working for a better life are inundated with the stress of new assignments and hectic schedules. Another underlying pressure added to many students’ plates is the struggle of not having enough to eat.
To alleviate the hunger pangs that accompany many Renegades to class, the Kern Partnership for Children and Families, the 501(c)3 that is associated with the Kern County Department of Human Services, secured a grant from the Alfred and Virginia Harrell Foundation to provide $20,000 to the Bakersfield College Food Pantry. This resource helps students suffering from food insecurity reclaim a basic necessity: proper nutrition. This grant is currently being utilized by the college in a series of payments, which will extend until the middle of this year.
Kern County Department of Human Services’ Special Projects Manager Mike Kovacevich realized the need for funding after discovering 40 percent of college students in our community go hungry. While the pantry has been open since 2009, inadequate resources have limited its accessibility to students and ability to stock its shelves. Now, DHS, along with the financial backing from the Harrell Foundation, is keeping the pantry stocked and thriving.
Additionally, DHS representatives are working with BC to connect students to CalFresh and other vital government programs.
Food insecurity is an invisible but real social problem, especially among college students. The Department of Human Services is proud to aid in keeping the BC Food Pantry full and enrolling local young adults in the services they need to be successful.
Dena Murphy, Kern County Department of Human Services director